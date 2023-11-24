VIDEO: Why Fubara Burnt Down Rivers Assembly Complex – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has accused his successor, Governor Siminlayi Fubara of Rivers State of burning the Rivers State House of Assembly Complex.

Naija News recalls that the Rivers Assembly was burnt down over three weeks ago during an attempted impeachment of Governor Fubara by some lawmakers.

Rivers has been grappling with a political crisis linked to the rumoured rift between Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

Despite President Bola Tinubu’s reported intervention to restore peace in the state, there are speculations that the political crisis is far from being resolved.

During a chat with selected reporters in Abuja on Friday, Wike alleged that Fubara masterminded the burning of the Rivers State House of Assembly over his impeachment by 27 out of 32 members.

The former Rivers governor said Fubara should have allowed the law to take its course instead of taking laws into his hands and setting the legislative chamber on fire.

Wike described his successor as an ingrate for attempting to destroy his political structure, adding that he brought ethnic and other sentiments into Rivers state politics.

The minister said the only reason he’s keeping calm and not fighting Sim Fubara is because he respects President Tinubu and won’t want to disobey his order.

