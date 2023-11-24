Turkish Club Gives Update On Mario Balotelli’s Health After Car Crash

The management of former Manchester City striker, Mario Balotelli, has confirmed that the footballer is fine following an automobile accident earlier in the week.

His Turkish club, Adana Demirspor, has also confirmed that the Italian controversial player is “in good health”.

Reports in Italy claimed that Mario Balotelli struck a wall with his car while driving in Brescia, his hometown, on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

No one was harmed in the car crash, and the 33-year-old former Inter Milan forward left the severely damaged car unhurt.

A statement from his Turkish club reads: “We would like to inform you that our player Mario Balotelli, who was involved in a car accident yesterday in his country, Italy, is in good health, resting in his house now and doesn’t have any health issues.”

After returning to Demirspor in September 2023, Balotelli made five appearances before being sidelined by injury this season.

He decided to return to his hometown as he continued to recover from knee surgery before he was involved in the car crash, which didn’t add to his fitness issues.

Recall that the former Italy international moved to Manchester City in 2010 after leaving Inter Milan, where he contributed to the team’s first FA Cup and Premier League victories.

After leaving in 2013, he played briefly in Turkey, France, Italy, and Switzerland before moving to AC Milan and Liverpool.

Mario Balotelli played his last game for Italy’s national team in 2018 but was called up for a training camp in 2022.