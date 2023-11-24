‘There Is A Land Cartel In FCT, I’m Prepared To Burst It’ – Wike Blows Hot

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has expressed readiness to confront all cartels behind land racketeering in Abuja.

Naija News reports that Wike made this known on Friday while addressing some journalists as he recalled how lands were fraudulently allocated to several organizations in the federal city.

Following fraudulent allocations, the former Governor of Rivers State said staff of the Federal Capital Territory Authority, FCTA, would ask those affected to institute legal actions by next week.

The Minister vowed to burst the cartels benefiting from land racketeering across FCT.

He said, “FCTA allocated land of over 300 hectares to a company in 2001, revoked it in 2022 and reallocated it to another company in 2005; they revoked it and reallocated it to the initial company without notice. In 2009, they revoked it and reallocated it to another company again.

“By next week, our legal team and external solicitors have arranged to defend FCTA on our land matters, what happens here is that even the leader of the secretariat will tell you to sue; they will sue without defending it, they won’t go to court. It’s business, it’s racketeering, and you will see judgments against FCT. This led to me demanding the files, but we are going to do it in a way that will help us.

Story continues below advertisement

“There is a cartel, and to bust it, you must be very prepared, and for me, I’m prepared and will face it.”