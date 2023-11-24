Siakpere Celebrates With Oborevwori Over Appeal Court Victory

The Director-General Team Siakpere for Oborevwori, John Ewhubare Siakpere (JP), has congratulated Governor Sheriff Oborevwori following his victory at the Appeal Court on Friday.

The governorship election petition tribunal, situated in Asaba, had previously dismissed petitions from Senator Ovie Omo-Agege of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ken Pela (governorship candidate of the Labour Party), and Chief Kenneth Gbagi of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), citing a lack of merit in their claims.

The tribunal affirmed that Governor Oborevwori was legitimately elected, securing the majority of lawful votes during the March 18 Governorship Election in the state. Unhappy with the ruling, the appellants pursued redress at the Appeal Court in Lagos, which dismissed the appeal for lacking merit.

Expressing his joy, Siakpere, from his base in the United Kingdom, issued a statement noting that the Appeal Court’s decision further validated the tribunal’s earlier declaration of Governor Oborevwori’s lawful election by the majority of votes.

He highlighted the jubilation observed across various parts of the state, emphasizing the popularity and acceptance of the PDP and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori among the majority of Deltans.

Siakpere called on opposition candidates to set aside their differences and accept the judgment as the expressed will of the majority of Deltans.

“On behalf of Team Siakpere for Oborevwori, I congratulate our principal and amiable Governor of Delta State and our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on today’s multiple victories at the Appeal Court in Lagos.

“The judgement of their lordships is an affirmation of the ruling of the tribunal and also a true reflection of the wishes of majority of Deltans who voted in the March 18 Governorship election in the state.

“While we thank the judiciary for yet again doing justice on the matter, I call on the opposition candidates to sheath their sword and see the judgement as a true reflection of the wishes of Deltans.

“Let us support our amiable Governor, especially as he is set to unfold legacy projects for Deltans.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is my prayer and that of all my followers at Team Siakpere that God will continue to bless Delta State and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to continue doing the right thing for the development of our dear state,” Siakpere stated.