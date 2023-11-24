“Remi Tinubu Is The Person In Charge Of This Government” – Cleric Azzaman

In a recent revelation, Pastor Ayuba Azzaman has shed light on the perceived influence carried by Oluremi Tinubu in the current administration led by Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who assumed office in May following his victory in the 2023 election, is widely recognized as a seasoned political power broker in the country, with his wife, Oluremi, having been entrenched in the corridors of power since 1999, previously serving as the first lady of Lagos state.

Senior Pastor David Ayuba Azzaman of the King Worship Chapel and Ministry has asserted that Oluremi Tinubu, as the first lady, holds a pivotal role, being “the person in charge” of the present government.

Pastor Azzaman, expressing his views on his Facebook page, also emphasized that First Lady Oluremi is unwaveringly supportive of her husband, Bola Ahmed.

The cleric asserted that in July 2023, he received a “revelation” wherein he observed First Lady Oluremi positioned “at the center” of a significant activity within the Aso Rock presidential villa.

Azzaman’s post reads in part: “About a month ago in a revelation of the night, I saw His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his wife Pastor Mrs. Remi Tinubu, and some group of people with them.

“I noticed Pastor Remi Tinubu was in the center while the husband was by her side. She is at the center of the activity going on, and people’s attention was more on her than on her husband President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“And they said unto him, We have dreamed a dream, and there is no interpreter of it. And Joseph said unto them, Do not interpretations belong to God? tell me them, I pray you. Genesis 40:8 KJV.

“Whether you believe it or not, Pastor Mrs Remi Tinubu is the person in Charge of this Government. She is solidly behind her husband.”