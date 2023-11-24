‘Misplaced Venture’ – Timi Frank Slams Tinubu Over Quest For Guinness World Records

A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has slammed President Bola Tinubu over his quest to be recognised by Guinness World Records.

Recall that Tinubu, while speaking at the 10th German-Nigerian Business Forum in Germany on Wednesday, said he should be recognized in the Guinness World Records for the reforms he has initiated since he assumed office.

He had said: “Nigeria voted for me for reforms, and from day one of my inauguration, I started the reforms. To me, if you didn’t mention me in the Guinness Book of Records, I’d strive to find a way to insert myself because I did it without expectation.”

Reacting in a statement on Friday, Frank said the President’s quest is a misplaced venture because his purported reforms have wrecked the nation’s currency and worsened the economy.

The former APC chieftain said the only world record the President had set was to have inflicted severe economic pains and unbearable hardship on the people.

He said: “You brandish your removal of fuel subsidy on Inauguration Day as evidence that you ‘hit the ground running’, but you have failed to realise that that singular action has heated up average citizen with attendant pains, tears and sorrow.

“Your purported reforms have wrecked the nation’s currency with $1 now exchanging for over N1,000, up from N600 prior to your swearing-in as President. Yet you claimed to have broken a record capable of earning you global recognition in the GWRs.”

The former APC stalwart stated that even though the President claimed he was in Germany to woo investors, none would be willing to invest in the country.

He added: “Foreign investors will definitely not go to a country with a flawed electoral process or where the judiciary cannot be trusted to guarantee justice to protect their investments.

“He claimed that he had removed fuel subsidy, but fuel is still being subsidised by his administration even though the people now languish under the burden of astronomical increases in the pump price of fuel and other essential petroleum products.

“He went to Saudi Arabia and India and, upon return, claimed he had convinced investors there to invest in Nigeria. But up till now, no investor from Saudi Arabia or India has indicated interest in investing in Nigeria.

“If they didn’t corrupt the system, we’re not supposed to look for investors. Investors are supposed to look for Nigeria with her abundant human and material resources that can attract investors.”