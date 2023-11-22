Video: I Should Be Mentioned In The Guinness Book Of Records For My Achievement As President – Tinubu Boasts

President Bola Tinubu has said that he deserves to be in the Guinness Book of World Records (GWR) considering what he has done in Nigeria.

Tinubu insisted that he began economic reforms from his first day in office, hence his name should be in the GWR.

The president stated this while addressing Nigerians in Germany yesterday.

Tinubu noted that he has a private sector background and Nigerians voted for him for reforms and his track record as former Governor of Lagos state.

Watch the video below

I Can Beat My Chest And Say I Made Lagos The 5th Largest Economy In Africa – Tinubu

Tinubu also spoke about his achievements as former Lagos State governor.

“I governed Lagos for eight consecutive years. Today, I can proudly beat my chest that Lagos state is on the horizon and the fifth-largest economy in Africa, rising from ground zero. This is the track record that led me to the presidency,” said Tinubu

Speaking further, the president assured German investors that challenges hindering them from doing business with Nigeria are being actively addressed by his administration.

For those who fear various obstacles; look at meI come from the private sector, trained by Deloitte. I served as the treasurer in Exxon Mobil. Define corporate governance in any way, and I am in it,” he said.

Tinubu’s comments came as two important agreements were signed between Nigerian and German companies.

The first agreement, between Riverside LNG of Nigeria and Johannes Schuetze Energy Import AG of Germany, will see the supply of gas from Nigeria to Germany.

Story continues below advertisement

The second agreement, between Union Bank of Nigeria and DWS Group, will see $500 million worth of renewable energy projects invested in Nigeria.