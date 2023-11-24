Ghana Opens Doors To Diaspora With Visa-On-Arrival Policy For Christmas Season

In a significant move to bolster its ambitious ‘Beyond The Return’ campaign, the Ghanaian government has announced a 46-day visa-on-arrival window for visitors, effective from December 1, 2023, to January 15, 2024.

This initiative, aiming to draw Africans in the diaspora to their ancestral lands, marks a pivotal step in Ghana’s decade-long strategy to enhance tourism and cultural reconnection.

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Ghana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, articulated the vision behind this policy, emphasizing Ghana’s aspiration to transform into a “pilgrimage country” for Africans worldwide. “It is something that we are seriously thinking about,” Ms. Botchwey stated, highlighting the ongoing collaborations with various governmental ministries to bring this vision to fruition.

The visa-on-arrival regime, as outlined in a statement from the Ministry of Transport, is part of a broader initiative to make Ghana an accessible hub for people of African descent. It reflects a growing trend in Africa, with countries like Rwanda, Seychelles, The Gambia, and Benin leading the way in offering visa-free entry to all African citizens.

However, the campaign has not been without its critics. Local communities have raised concerns about the disparity between the experiences of high-profile visitors and the everyday realities faced by Ghanaians, amidst rising unemployment and inflation. These critiques highlight the need for a balanced approach to tourism that benefits both visitors and local populations.

In April, the Ghanaian government responded to these concerns by allocating $25 million for the renovation of major tourism sites, signaling a commitment to sustainable and inclusive tourism development.

As Ghana opens its arms to the world this Christmas season, it stands at the forefront of a movement redefining Africa’s engagement with its diaspora. The country’s efforts to deepen connections with people of African descent are poised to reshape the cultural and economic landscape, offering a model for others to follow.