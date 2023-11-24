Exco Dissolution: ‘You Don’t Have The Moral Right To Make Such Decision’ – Beke Blasts Ganduje-led NWC

The embattled Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State, Emeka Beke, has asked the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, to reverse the National Working Committee’s decision to dissolve the party leadership in the state.

Beke insisted that the party’s executive in the state is yet to expire.

He stated this on Thursday in Port Harcourt.

Naija News recalls that the Ganduje-led APC NWC announced the dissolution of the Rivers excos on Wednesday in Abuja.

The excos was replaced with a caretaker committee to oversee the party’s activities in the state for six months.

Chief Tony Okocha, the head of the caretaker committee, is a known associate of FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, who is currently in a national coalition with the APC.

However, responding to the dissolution on Thursday, Emeka, the sacked chairman of the Rivers APC, claimed that under the party’s constitution, only the NEC can dissolve an elected state exco.

He stated, “What does the constitution of the party say? Only NEC has the moral right. I am surprised the NWC said it has that power. I don’t think there is any time the NEC gave them (NWC) the power to do that. It is so shocking and surprising.”