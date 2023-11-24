Appeal Court Affirms Oborevwori’s Election As Delta Governor

In a unanimous ruling on Friday, the Court of Appeal in Lagos upheld Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s victory as the winner of the Delta State poll held on March 18.

Naija News reports that the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Delta State governorship election, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, had filed an appeal, which the appellate court dismissed.

Omo-Agege’s appeal was found to be without merit by the court. It could be recalled that on September 29, the Delta State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, seated in Asaba, affirmed Oborevwori’s victory in the governorship election held on March 18.

On the other hand, Omo-Agege appealed the electoral petition tribunal’s ruling to the appellate court. The most recent Deputy President of the Senate, Omo-Agege, has requested in his appeal to be named the victor of the poll.

But Oborevwori urged the court to dismiss the appeal, which he contended lacked merit. In its judgment on Friday, the Court of Appeal upheld Oborevwori’s election and dismissed Omo-Agege’s appeal for lack of merit.

The appellate court also upheld the lower tribunal’s judgment. In a separate decision, the tribunal dismissed the appeal by Kenneth Gbaji of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), against PDP, APC and Labour Party, LP and their governorship candidates.

Similarly, the appellate court in a separate judgment, dismissed the appeal by the Labour Party, LP and its governorship candidate, Ken Pela, challenging the lower tribunal judgment, upholding the election of Oborevwori.