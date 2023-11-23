Why Police Invited Mr Ibu’s Sons, Adopted Daughter – Ex-Manager, Chochoo

Emeka Chocoo, the former manager of actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, has revealed why the two sons of the actor and his adopted daughter, Jasmine, were invited by the police.

Naija News had earlier reported that the actor’s wife, Stella Maris allegedly ordered their arrests over the signatory to the actor’s account.

Nollywood actress, Doris Ogala, who shared the news on Instagram, alleged that Jasmine and the actor’s sons were arrested and detained at the Force Criminal Investigation Department Annex, Alagbon, Lagos over claims that Jasmine transferred N300 million donated to the ailing actor from his account.

She wrote, “Jasmine and Ibu’s sons were arrested at Alagbon Police Station. They are detained there. Ibu’s wife alleged that Jasmine moved N300 million out of the account. Ibu’s wife allegedly wanted them to buy her new house from the money contributed so far for Ibu’s treatments.

“That’s why she arrested Jasmine. But investigation states that the money contributed isn’t even up to N300 million.”

Chochoo in an interview with Punch, on Thursday, confirmed that all three of them were invited by the police over the actor’s account.

He said, “Yes, they were all invited by the police. I won’t call it arrest; the police invited them over Mr Ibu’s account. However, Val is left out as he knows nothing about what’s been happening. He just returned to the country.

“I have not been able to reach any of them.”

When Stella Maris was contacted for her comment on the allegation, she declined to comment.

She said, “Please, I do not want to say anything about it, please.”