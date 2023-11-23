Why Labour Party Lawmakers In National Assembly Cannot Make Any Change In The Nation – Onovo

The presidential candidate of the National Conscience Party (NCP) in 2015, Martin Onovo has addressed concerns that the Labour Party (LP) has not lived up to the expectations of Nigerians considering the behaviour of the party legislators in the National Assembly.

Onovo noted that the concerns cannot be justified because the LP legislators are in the minority.

He stated this during an interview with The Sun.

The former NCP flag bearer insisted that for any change to be made all the opposition parties in the National Assembly have to join forces.

According to him, “The concerns cannot be justified. Labour Party is in minority in the National Assembly and so cannot do anything democratically. The strategy is to unite all opposition parties in the National Assembly. Though they will still be a minority, they will be a more significant minority and can align with other APC factions to get a majority on some issues.”

Yakubu Is The Problem With Nigeria’s Electoral Process, You Must Boycott INEC Elections – Onovo Tells Opposition

Meanwhile, Onovo has said the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu and his officials are the major problem of Nigeria’s electoral process.

He insisted that there is nothing wrong with the nation’s Electoral Act, adding that the officials of the electoral body should be blamed for the failed elections in the country.

Onovo claimed that the 2023 Rivers State presidential results were collated by an impostor that impersonated the State Collation Officer.

He said, “Stop please, it is not the process that is flawed, it is Alhaji Mahmood Yakubu, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and his officials that are the problem. The process was violated. Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and IreV system was sabotaged.

“The 2023 Rivers State presidential results were collated by an impostor that impersonated the State Collation Officer. BBC did a report on that. The IreV results for Rivers State show that Labour Party won with a large margin but Alhaji Yakubu published that the ruling party won.”

Speaking further, he urged opposition parties to boycott any elections conducted by INEC.

“The authentic opposition parties must either boycott any elections organized by INEC or prepare super-adequate anti-violence and anti-fraud schemes to confront the ruling party and INEC at every polling unit in Nigeria,” he added.