Yakubu Is The Problem With Nigeria’s Electoral Process, You Must Boycott INEC Elections – Onovo Tells Opposition

The presidential candidate of the National Conscience Party (NCP) in 2015, Martin Onovo has said the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu and his officials are the major problem of Nigeria’s electoral process.

Onovo stated this while speaking during an interview with Daily Sun.

He insisted that there is nothing wrong with the nation’s Electoral Act, adding that the officials of the electoral body should be blamed for the failed elections in the country.

Onovo claimed that the 2023 Rivers State presidential results were collated by an impostor that impersonated the State Collation Officer.

He said, “Stop please, it is not the process that is flawed, it is Alhaji Mahmood Yakubu, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and his officials that are the problem. The process was violated. Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and IreV system was sabotaged.

“The 2023 Rivers State presidential results were collated by an impostor that impersonated the State Collation Officer. BBC did a report on that. The IreV results for Rivers State show that Labour Party won with a large margin but Alhaji Yakubu published that the ruling party won.”

Speaking further, he urged opposition parties to boycott any elections conducted by INEC.

“The authentic opposition parties must either boycott any elections organized by INEC or prepare super-adequate anti-violence and anti-fraud schemes to confront the ruling party and INEC at every polling unit in Nigeria,” he added.