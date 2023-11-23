Video: Angry Delta Indigenes Set Up Shrine In Chevron’s Facility, Make Demand

Indigenes of the Ugborodo Community in Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State, have set up a shrine with fearful idol in front of the Chevron Escravos Gas to Liquid (EGTL) facility to protest the company’s alleged non-implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

The protesters who blocked the facility entrance explained that the idol, called “Ogbejugbele,” was not there to harm anyone but simply a symbolic display to show that their ancestors were angry with the company.

They said they would not leave the company’s premises until the federal government prevails on the oil multinational to do the needful.

They tendered 41 demands, among which was a call for Chevron to implement the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and the Ikpere Host Community PIA as agreed by the National Upstream Regulatory Commission (NURPC), as well as give employment to youths and people of Ugborodo and Itsekiri indigenes.

Women leader in the community, Helen Uremure, told newsmen that they decided to hold the protest because Chevron failed to meet its corporate social responsibilities to the community.

She said Ugborodo has nothing to show for Chevron’s existence in their community for the past 60 years.

“We have not received anything from Chevron. No employment, no contract. Even our elders, there is nothing to support them. They’re cheating on us.

“Some of our boys are graduates, but Chevron refused to convert them. They’re just doing labourer’s jobs,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

Watch the video below,