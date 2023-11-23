Mr Ibu’s Daughter, Sons Arrested Over N300 Million Donation For Ailing Actor

Stella Maris, the wife to ailing Nollywood actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, has reportedly arrested his adopted daughter, Jasmine, and his sons over the money donated for medical treatment.

Naija News reports that Nollywood actress, Doris Ogala, made this known in posts shared on her Instagram page on Wednesday night.

The thespian said Jasmine and Ibu’s sons were arrested and detained at Alagbon Police Station in Ikoyi, Lagos.

According to Doris, Mr Ibu’s wife arrested Jasmine for allegedly moving N300 million out of the actor’s bank account.

She alleged that Stella is requesting that a new house be bought from the money contributed to the ailing actor; however, the investigation showed that the money donated was not up to N300 million.

She wrote: “Jasmine and Ibu’s sons were arrested at Alagbon Police Station. They are detained there.

“Ibu’s wife alleged that Jasmine moved 300 million out of the account Ibu’s wife allegedly wanted them to buy her new house from the money contributed so far for Ibu’s treatments. That’s why she arrested Jasmine. But investigation states that the money contributed isn’t even up to 300 million.”

Meanwhile, Stella Marris recently cried out over issues regarding the millions of Naira donated to her husband.

Naija News reports that this comes a few days after reports made the rounds online that Stella is making unnecessary demands over the donations made by well-meaning Nigerians to care for her husband’s health.

Stella was also accused of attempting to divert the money donated for Mr Ibu’s treatment to fund her lavish lifestyle and purchase a brand-new vehicle for personal use.

However, in a statement via Instagram on Monday, Stella described the allegation as malicious, alleging that Jasmine Chioma Okeke, the adopted daughter of the ailing actor, was spreading rumours about her.

She also claimed that there was a plot to kick her out of the marriage and would address Jasmine’s excessive interference in her family affairs and other related matters at the right time.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr Ibu’s wife also said the bank account where donations are being made is secretly controlled by Jasmine, insisting she was making false allegations against her to have absolute control of the account.