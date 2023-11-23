Lewis Hamilton Denies Making Attempt To Leave Mercedes For Red Bull

Iconic British racing driver, Lewis Hamilton has debunked reports that he made contact with Formula One giants, Red Bull.

Lewis Hamilton has been racing in Formula One for Mercedes since 2013 and has risen to become one of the greatest car racers in history through the team.

Hamilton was almost on the verge of collapsing his deal with the team earlier this year but after a series of back and forth, he signed a new two-year contract with Mercedes in August 2023.

Recently, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner claimed that the 38-year-old car racing great approached them for a deal. Horner claimed that Hamilton contacted Red Bull to seek a place in the team on a couple of occasions including earlier this year.

“We have had several conversations over the years about Lewis joining. They have reached out a few times. Most recently, earlier in the year, there was an inquiry about whether there would be any interest”, Horner was quoted as saying.

But the British car racer had said he and his team “did not” contact Red Bull, adding that Horner simply mentioned his name to gain more attention.

“I have checked with everyone on my team [of representatives] and no one has spoken to them, but they have tried to reach out to us,” Hamilton said.

“Basically, I picked up my old phone that I had just found at home that had my old number on it. I switched it on and obviously, hundreds of messages came through. And I realized there was one from Christian to get together and have a chat at the end of the season.

“Initially, I just replied on my new phone. It was after a weekend. It was quite late on I found the message. It was from earlier in the year. It was, like, months later, and I just said ‘Congratulations on the amazing season and I hope we can compete with you soon’, and he replied repeating the same thing.”

On Red Bull’s principal officer discussing his contract situation, Lewis Hamilton said: “If you really think about it, there are a lot of people here who really like to drop my name in conversations because they know it is going to make waves.

“And if you are a little bit lonely and are not getting much attention that is the perfect thing to do, just mention my name.”