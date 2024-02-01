‘Lewis Hamilton To Leave Mercedes For Ferrari’

World-renowned car racer, Lewis Hamilton is reportedly on the verge of completing his move from Mercedes to Ferrari.

Reports in the United Kingdom confirmed that Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari have already reached an agreement over the proposed deal.

One of the aims of the deal, according to a BBC report, is for Hamilton to compete alongside Charles Leclerc during the 2025 season.

The 39-year-old British car racer, who is a seven-time world champion, is still contracted to Mercedes until 2025, which means that he could choose to remain with the car brand until 2025 or terminate the contract this year.

Note that Hamilton signed a two-year contract extension with Mercedes in August 2023, marking his thirteenth year with the team. He won the most recent of his seven world titles in 2020 with them.

According to reports in Spain and Italy, the contract Lewis Hamilton signed with Ferrari is expected to officially take effect in 2025.

Reports also claimed that the friendship that exists between Hamilton and Ferrari president John Elkann made the deal easier and possible.

Since 2019 when Lewis Hamilton was the reigning world champion, Ferrari has been nurturing the plan to convince the British car racer to leave Mercedes for its team and it seems the car brand has finally achieved that aim.