Lawmaker To Finance Wedding Of 100 Women In Kebbi

The lawmaker representing Argungu/Augie Federal Constituency of Kebbi State, Sani Yakubu Noma, has announced the intention to finance the marriage of 100 female orphans.

The member of the House of Representatives said the initiative aims to improve the well-being of orphans within his constituency.

The wedding ceremony is scheduled on Saturday at the Palace of the Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Sama’ila Muhammad Mera.

“A committee has been set up for the successful implementation of the event. Those selected to be married out were drawn from the two local government areas I represent at the National Assembly.

“Already, I have procured beds, mattresses, essential furniture and other matrimonial commodities for the beneficiaries,” Daily Trust quoted the lawmaker saying.

Barely two weeks ago, a self-proclaimed Prophet in Ogun State, simply identified as Pastor Sunday, was arrested after allegedly kidnapping a lady days before her wedding, Naija News reports.

In a statement made available to journalists, the State Police Command confirmed that the cleric, who is affiliated with a Cherubim and Seraphim Church in the Agbado area of Ogun State, had abducted his 21-year-old victim, identified as Aliu Blessing, seven months ago.

It was gathered that the victim had gone to the suspect to seek spiritual help for her ailing sister when the pastor prophesied that she would die on her wedding day if she refused to have sexual intercourse with him.

The pastor was also alleged to have claimed that any man who tried to have sexual intercourse or a relationship with her other than him would also die.

Following the alleged deception and prophecies, the pastor was said to have allegedly abducted the lady on February 2, 2023, to an unknown location, throwing the family into pain and disarray.

After over seven months of alleged abduction, the victim’s uncle, Aliu Yusuf, told the police that the family was shocked when Blessing, who returned home on November 5, 2023, narrated how Sunday took her to his family house in Ilaro and subsequently to a hotel, where he was alleged to have had multiple and unconsented sexual intercourse with her.

Speaking on the suspect’s arrest, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, said Sunday had confessed to the allegations against him and would be prosecuted.

The command’s spokesperson also disclosed that the victim had been taken to the hospital after showing signs of a mental disorder.