Gov Fintiri Reacts As Nigerian Army Attack Police HQ In Adamawa

The Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has urged men of the Nigerian Army and Nigeria Police in the state to peacefully resolve their differences following an attack carried out by soldiers on the state police command’s headquarters.

Naija News reported that the Police force announced that its headquarters in Adamawa State was attacked by Nigerian Army personnel. The police also stated that one Inspector, Jacob Daniel, was killed during the violent attack on their headquarters.

The spokesperson for the police in Adamawa State, SP Suleiman Nguroje, said in a statement made available to journalists on Wednesday morning, that the clash between the police and military officers began at Target Junction in Yola, the state’s capital.

Reacting, Brigade Commander of 23 Brigade in Yola, Adamawa State, Brigadier General Gambo Mohammed, said the police started the trouble when they shot at its troops at a checkpoint.

According to SaharaReporters, the Brigade Command said the troops went to rescue a soldier who sustained gunshot wounds.

Fintiri, in a statement on Wednesday, called for calm among the two security agencies and urged them to carry out their statutory duties of protecting lives and property in peace.

Story continues below advertisement

The governor said, “Both the police and the army are discharging the same duty of protecting lives and property. I want to urge them to resolve their differences and ensure peace reigns.”