Adamu, Al-Makura, Maku In Appeal Court For Nasarawa Judgement

Some prominent chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have stormed the Appeal Court Abuja for the hearing of the March 18 Nasarawa State governorship poll.

Naija News understand that the Court of Appeal is set to deliver judgment on the Nasarawa State governorship dispute between the incumbent Governor, Abdullahi Sule of the APC, and David Ombugadu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Prominent among them is the former APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu; Nasarawa Deputy Governor, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe as well as former Information Minister, Labaran Maku.

Recall that the tribunal had sacked Sule and declared Ombugadu as the winner of the 2023 governorship election in the state.

Sule who was not pleased with the judgment filed an appeal to set aside the judgment of the tribunal and affirm his election.

The judgment in the matter is slated for 9 a.m.

There is also a heavy presence of security personnel at the gate of the court.

Lawyers, journalists, and litigants not accredited by the court were denied access to the court premises.

See pictures from the court below:

