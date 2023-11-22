We Have Borrowed N100 Billion In 4 Years — Bauchi Gov

The Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed has disclosed that his administration borrowed a total of N100 billion in a space of four years.

He stated this while speaking at the State Executive Council meeting on Wednesday.

Mohammed explained that infrastructural projects alone gulped over N90 billion.

He, however, said that some of the funds would be channeled into the education and health sectors.

Speaking further, the governor noted that his administration is committed to making a change in the affairs of the state.

He said: “You can see the projects and programmes we are just starting. We have borrowed N100 billion and today, the projects for the infrastructure are getting to N90 billion plus.

“Of course, we are going to save some for education and health. We are saving the little money we are getting from the federal government so that we can leverage this loan to do infrastructure alone. You should be aware of this. We are not thieves; we are not here to take anything out of the system. We want to take back every kobo.

“This is our third executive council meeting since we came back for a second term. Our attitude towards work is to make sure that we make a difference. Bauchi State is our major concern and we have no misgivings about anybody. Of course, there are distractions here and there but we will not allow ourselves to be distracted.”