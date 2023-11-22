Transfer Update On Ruben Neves, Silva, Varane, Griezmann, Lukaku, Others

Ruben Neves, a 26-year-old Portuguese midfielder, is not expected to leave Saudi Pro League club, Al-Hilal in January, despite his connections with Newcastle United, The Athletic claimed.

Silva, a 29-year-old Portuguese midfielder for Manchester City, says he intends to play for Benfica once again before his retirement, according to TalkSport.

Manchester United’s Manager Erik ten Hag has stated that the 30-year-old French center defender Raphael Varane is not allowed to leave the club until during the summer transfer window, the Sun claimed.

Juventus are hoping that 23-year-old Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic will agree to sign a contract extension at the club, despite interest from Arsenal and Manchester United, 90min claimed.

Romelu Lukaku, a Belgian striker for Chelsea, is anticipated to sign a permanent deal with his temporary club, Roma next summer as Chelsea are determined to get rid of him, Evening Standard claimed.

The French forward Antoine Griezmann has chosen to stay with Atletico Madrid and has no intention of signing with Manchester United, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed.

Joao Palhinha, 28, of Portugal will be permitted to join Bayern Munich in January, leaving Fulham for a price that is less than the 60–65 million euros that the team had initially asked, Florian Plettenberg reported.

Since the 33-year-old Spanish goalie David de Gea has stated that he does not wish to play for a Saudi Pro League club, he may move to Major League Soccer in 2024, according to 90min.

Takehiro Tomiyasu, a defender for Japan, is wanted by Bayern Munich ahead of next summer, but Arsenal are unwilling to let the 25-year-old go, Florian Plettenberg reported.