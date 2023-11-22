Tinubu Still Nursing Knee Surgery – Presidency

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga has revealed that his principal is still nursing the knee surgery he carried out in London.

Naija News recalls that Tinubu in 2021 went for a knee surgery in London, before the commencement of the campaign for the general election.

Onanuga during an interview with Nigerian Tribune said the President has no other ailment but is still nursing the knee surgery.

He said, “No, he was not sick. We made this clear to Nigerians. Tinubu was as fit as the fiddle in the run-up to that election. Before that campaign began, I think a year before, he went for knee surgery, which was not a secret as President Buhari even went to see him in London when he was recuperating.

“So, that was what he went to do – knee surgery. That was why he could not walk properly.

“When you do knee surgery, you cannot be walking like a 25-year-old man. He is still nursing it up till now because it was a major surgery. It is not that he has any other ailment.”