Tinubu Meets German President In Berlin (Photos)

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Tuesday, met with the German President, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, at the Bellevue Palace in Berlin.

In a post via his official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Tuesday, Tinubu said he looked forward to a more prosperous partnership between the two countries.

He wrote: “Thank you, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, for hosting me at the Bellevue Palace today. I look forward to a more prosperous partnership between our countries.”

See the photos below.

In another post on X, the President also said he witnessed the signing of two agreements between Nigeria and Germany at the German-Nigeria Business Forum on Tuesday in Berlin.

The president said a major gas export deal and a $500 million investment in renewable energy represent a significant milestone in Nigeria’s journey towards sustainable development and Nigeria-Germany relations.

Tinubu stated that he looked forward to the positive impacts these projects will bring to both our nations.

He wrote: “Delighted to witness the signing of two agreements today that represent a significant milestone in Nigeria’s journey towards sustainable development and Nigeria-Germany relations – a major gas export deal and a $500 million investment in renewable energy.

“These partnerships which underscore our commitment to our energy goals and economic growth, also signify the strength of Nigeria’s economic partnerships on the global stage.

“I look forward to the positive impacts these projects will bring to both our nations.”