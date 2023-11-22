Lionel Scaloni Reveals Why He Wants To Resign As Argentina Coach

Lionel Scaloni has said he is considering stepping down as the head coach of Argentina after helping them to beat Brazil away from home in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers for the first time in their history.

Lionel Scaloni became the head coach of the Argentina national team in August 2018 after the sacking of Jorge Sampaoli.

Before he stepped up to the senior team, the 45-year-old Argentine tactician served briefly as the head coach of Argentina’s under-20 team.

In his five years as the coach of Argentina, Lionel Scaloni helped the country to win the Copa America in 2021 and went on to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He also beat Italy, the European champions, 3-0 at Wembley Stadium in the first edition of the Finalissima in June 2022.

Scaloni sealed his legacy as a legendary Argentine coach on Tuesday, November 21, when he led Argentina to the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro to take on their age-long rivals, Brazil. In the intense game, Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 to earn the Samba Boys their first home defeat in a World Cup qualifier.

After the historic victory over Brazil which was almost overshadowed by fans and police clash, Lionel Scaloni stunned Argentine fans by announcing that he is considering leaving his coaching job.

He said, “Argentina needs a coach who has all the energy possible and who is well.

“I need to stop the ball and start thinking, I have a lot of things to think about during this time.

“It’s not goodbye or anything, but I need to think because the bar is very high and it’s complicated to keep going and it’s complicated to keep winning.

“These guys are making it difficult, so I need to think about it for a while. I will talk to the FA president and the players afterward.”