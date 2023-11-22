Lagos Government Ought To Have Reviewed Public Procurement Document Before Making It Public – Funso Doherty

The Governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Funso Doherty , has suggested that the Lagos state government should have appropriately reviewed the Public Procurement Document before making it available to the public.

Naija News recalls that Doherty had over the weekend highlighted grey areas in the state’s public procurement document made available on its official website.

But in response to questions about the state’s procurement procedure, State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu refuted claims that he paid N200 million to attorneys who defended his election in court using public coffers.

The assertion that the Office of the Deputy Governor spent N2 billion on rechargeable fans, lights, refrigerators, and other items was also deemed false by the Governor.

However, speaking on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily on Wednesday, Doherty commended the Lagos state government for swiftly addressing issues raised after their attention was drawn to items with outrageous budgets on the document.

” So it is then important that the report that you put out should have integrity, people must be able to rely on the figures, you would expect that there would be a review process of the information before it appears in the public domain, so even if there were going to be these kind of errors normal operations should suggest that a review process should bring out errors like this,” he said.

