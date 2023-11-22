Brazil Loses First Ever Home FIFA World Cup Qualifier To Continent Rivals Argentina

Brazil suffered its first-ever home loss in World Cup qualifiers at the hands of the reigning champions, Argentina. In the round-robin competition, Brazil had lost three straight times; this was another setback for head coach Fernando Diniz.

On Tuesday, a large crowd flocked to the Maracana Stadium to witness Lionel Messi play in what was probably his final World Cup qualifying match against Brazil—a superclasico. Instead, they witnessed Nicolás Otamendi score Argentina’s lone goal in a 1-0 victory that was delayed due to a confrontation between fans.

Argentina only managed a few half-hearted attempts before Otamendi’s header in the 63rd minute, after he had jumped above the Brazilian defense to meet a corner ball.

In the 78th minute, Messi exited the field to a mixture of cheers and jeers from the Brazil supporters. Numerous kids showed up to the Maracana with the shirts of Inter Miami and Barcelona, the star’s former team.

Not only will Argentina lead the South American qualification table going home, but it will also have given its supporters one last opportunity to enjoy a triumph at Rio de Janeiro’s iconic stadium. The Copa América title was awarded to his squad two years ago when Ángel di Maria scored the lone goal in the fixture.