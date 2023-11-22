Atiku Visits Hometown, Alma Mater In Adamawa (Video/Photos)

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, has visited his hometown of Jada in Adamawa State.

Naija News reports that the former vice president arrived in his hometown on Tuesday and embarked on a tree-planting drive to preserve the community which is prone to rapid deforestation.

The PDP flagbearer was officially welcomed back to the town by his family, friends, and kinsmen at an event on Wednesday morning organised by the traditional ruler of Jada.

Later, Atiku visited his alma mater, Central Primary School in Jada, where he presented scholarships and awards to outstanding students within the Ganye chiefdom of Adamawa State.

In a post via his official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Wednesday, Atiku wrote: “Nostalgic. Today, I returned to where it all started. My Alma Mater, Central Primary School, Jada.

“It brought joy and fulfilment to return to my alma mater, Central Primary School in Jada, where I presented scholarships and awards to outstanding students within the Ganye chiefdom of Adamawa State. “

See the video below.