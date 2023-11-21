Why We Are Happy With Appeal Court’s Ruling – Sacked Zamfara Governor, Lawal Reveals

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, says he is unbothered about the judgment of the Appeal Court.

Naija News recalls that the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Thursday, sacked the state Governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Lawal, and declared the March 18 governorship election in the state inconclusive.

The court also ordered a rerun in three local government areas: Maradun, Birnin-Magaji, and Bukkuyum.

The Governor, while addressing his teeming supporters at the State’s PDP secretariat in Gusau, the State capital, after his return from a foreign trip, expressed confidence about winning the governorship rerun election.

He also boasted about defeating the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bello Matawalle, in his country home with a landslide victory.

Lawal added that Allah had already made him the Governor of Zamfara State, and it would remain so, no matter what the opposition APC members and other hypocrites would do.

He said, “I am very optimistic that even if the election is held a hundred times, there is no doubt that I will run away with landslide victory.

“We are happy with the court’s ruling and we are ever ready to go into the contest with the All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate in his country home.

“We have started well, by paying all entitlements to the civil servants, paying for the WAEC and NECO fees which the previous administration refused to do.

“We have also solved the problem of water scarcity and embarked on construction of township roads in Gusau town, the state capital.

“We have announced a state of emergency in the education sector and by the grace of God, we will rescue the state from disintegration.

“They are not comfortable with our numerous achievements within the shortest possible time.”