Why I Said ‘We Will Know Who They Know At The Supreme Court’ – APC Lawmaker, Gagdi Explains

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Yusuf Gagdi, has explained his controversial statement, which had received mixed reactions from citizens and political stakeholders.

Earlier, the House of Representatives member was quoted to have said at a public gathering that, “At the Supreme Court, we will know who they know, and they will know who we know.”

However, while appearing on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, Gagdi defended the comment, saying it was taken out of context. He emphasized that the controversial phrase has been an integral part of his political messaging since he embarked on his political journey.

“From the day of my political journey, my slogan has always been ‘we know whom they know, but they don’t know whom we know.

“I can give a video reference of this statement I made when I was campaigning for the position of Plateau State House of Assembly,” the 43-year-old cited video evidence of him using this statement during his campaigns for the Plateau State House of Assembly and the National Assembly in his first and second tenures.

Gagdi wondered why the same statement was never a source of disagreement during his campaign for the House of Assembly or his initial tenure in the House of Representatives.

He further clarified, “When I consistently mention ‘we know whom,‘ they must pay close attention and understand that it is not the same as saying ‘who we know’.”

According to the lawmaker, when he said ‘we know whom,’ he meant ‘we know God.’

He stated that his opponents may be underestimating the power of faith, asserting, “Maybe I am confronting someone who thinks his power can give him what God cannot give him.

“Therefore, the need for me to always, with strength, tell my opponents that ‘we know whom you know, but you don’t know whom we know’.”