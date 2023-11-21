Transfer Update On Ivan Toney, Neves, Mbappe, Alonso, Diaz, Others

Chelsea are considering making a high-profile move for Brentford’s 27-year-old England striker Ivan Toney during the January transfer window, according to Football.London.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, a 22-year-old Georgian winger for Napoli, was one of the players Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Newcastle United sent scouts to watch during their 3-1 defeat to Spain on Sunday, 90min claimed.

Several clubs, including Arsenal and Manchester United, are anticipated to show interest in 20-year-old Brazilian forward Marcos Leonardo. Marcos Leonardo intends to leave Santos in January, according to his agent, according to Evening Standard.

Joao Neves, a 19-year-old Portuguese midfielder, has caught Manchester United’s attention, but Benfica are unwilling to negotiate the player’s £105 million buyout clause, transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano claimed.

As he gets ready to enter the final months of his contract with Paris St-Germain, France forward Kylian Mbappe, 24, says “there will be time to talk” about his future with the Ligue 1 club, Mail claimed.

The 30-year-old France center-back Raphael Varane of Manchester United is reportedly a target for Bayern Munich, according to Sky Germany.

Despite speculations in Spain that Liverpool may approach Barcelona for 26-year-old Brazilian forward Raphinha, the Premier League side are not considering Barca’s offers for Colombian winger Luis Diaz, Football Insider reported.

The 41-year-old Bayer Leverkusen manager, Xabi Alonso does not have a release clause in his contract that would permit him to rejoin one of his former teams as a manager, according to the CEO of Leverkusen. The Spaniard is rumored to be linked with Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and Liverpool which are his former clubs, Talksport claimed.

Spurs are ready to offer Roma £26 million in exchange for Bryan Cristante, a 28-year-old Italian midfielder, tuttomercatoweb claimed.