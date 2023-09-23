Ivan Toney Could End Up At Chelsea In January For £60 Million

Chelsea are said to be confident in landing Ivan Toney in the January transfer window as the banned English striker resumes training.

The embattled Brentford striker was given an eight-month suspension from football after pleading guilty to 232 gambling-related crimes in May 2023.

The 27-year-old was handed a lesser sentence due to a known gambling addiction, and he won’t be allowed to play professional football until January 17, 2024.

On September 17, four months before the ban ended, he resumed training with Brentford in line with the conditions of his ban.

Even though he was banned before the 2022-2023 season ended, Ivan Toney still managed to score 20 goals for Brentford as he ended the season as the club’s top scorer and the third-best striker in the Premier League.

Since last summer’s transfer window, Chelsea have been considering making a move for Toney even though he is serving a suspension. But they were not able to do so due to the ban.

Despite several signings, Chelsea are still struggling to score goals and they are still in need of a proven striker in the caliber of the 27-year-old one-capped England international.

A report by talkSPORT claimed that Chelsea are confident that they can bring Toney to the Stamford Bridge in January.

The good news is that Brentford are willing to sell him as they have reportedly placed a £60 million price tag on him.

Reports claimed that the Englishman won’t hesitate to make the move as far as the two clubs reach an agreement in January.