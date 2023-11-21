Tinubu Attends German-Nigerian Business Forum (Photos)

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Nigerian Government Delegation, on Tuesday, attended the German-Nigerian Business Forum in Berlin, Germany.

The president and the delegation were welcomed by the German State Secretary of Economic Affairs and Climate Action, Udo Philipp, and the Chairperson, Afrika-Verein dee deutschen Wirtschaft AV, Germany, Sabine Dall’omo.

The presidential delegation includes the Minister of Finance the Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun; the Minister of Trade and Investment, Hon. Dr Doris A. Uzoka-Anite, Governor of Niger State, Mohammed Bago, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mallam Yusuff Tuggar, and Minister of Power, Bayo Adelabu.

Before the start of the forum, President Tinubu witnessed the Signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Riverside LNG of Nigeria and Johnny Schuetze Energy Import of Germany.

See photos from the Forum below.

Story continues below advertisement