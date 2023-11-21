Service Chiefs, IGP Send Questions To House Of Reps Members Ahead Of Debate

The military chiefs and the Inspector General of Police have reportedly sent debate questions to the House of Representatives members ahead of an interactive session today (Tuesday).

It was learned that the security chiefs shared the seven-page security sector brief with the lawmakers containing the debate questions and other vital information needed for the session.

According to SaharaReporters, in the document titled, “Guiding questions for Hon Members on security sector brief”, the leader of the House, Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, is expected to open the session floor.

A top source in the National Assembly who shared the security brief with the platform said the communication was sent ahead of the session to save the lawmakers and the security chiefs from “embarrassment” during the interaction.

“These are expos reportedly sent by service chiefs to the NASS so they won’t be embarrassed,” he said.

Recall that the House of Representatives had last week Thursday scheduled a sectorial debate with the security chiefs and the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, over the security situation in the country.

However, the security heads instead sent representatives, which infuriated the House to reject the representatives and instead postponed the session to today as the House insisted that the service chiefs must appear at the debate.

The service chiefs are the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa; Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-General Taoreed Lagbaja; Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, and Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla.