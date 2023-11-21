Court Orders Rivers Lawmakers To Suspend Sitting

A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has ordered the two parties in the Rivers State House of Assembly to maintain the status quo and suspend further deliberations until the matter before it is dispensed off.

Ehie Edison, in Suit No: FHC/PH/CS/240/2023, had approached the Federal High Court presided over by Justice Phoebe Ayua, praying the court to stop Martin Amaewhule, and the other lawmakers from presiding over the activities of the legislative arm of the state.

The notice was filed together with the main suit by Ehie and the House of Assembly.

Parties as it appears in the suit are Rivers State House of Assembly, as the first plaintiff, and Ehie Edison, (Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly), as the second plaintiff.

The defendants are Martins Amaewhule, (former Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly), and Dumle Maol (former Deputy Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly.

The others are, the Inspector-General of Police, Director, Department of State Services, Rivers State and the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State.

Justice Ayua, ruling on the motion filed in the suit ordered that none of the parties on record should do anything about the matter since all the parties are expected to respect the court.

The order read, “That an order is made directing the plaintiffs/applicants to put the respondents on notice forthwith.

“That an order is however, made, directing that all parties on record to respect the court and should not take any step concerning the subject matter, since the matter is already before this court – sub judice – pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.”

In the suit, the new Speaker and the House of Assembly sought, amongst others, a declaration that the former speaker and his former deputy, having been removed and suspended from the House, are not entitled to participate, disturb, interfere or obstruct the performance of the legislative proceedings of the House and the legislative duties of the new speaker in accordance with the provisions of Sections 90 to 104 of the Constitution of Nigeria.

They also sought an order restraining the former two principal officers of the House from interfering or participating in the functions of the House of Assembly.

After entering the order, the court fixed for hearing the motion on notice on November 27, 2023.