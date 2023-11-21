BVAS: We’ll Make It Mandatory For INEC To Upload Election Results At Subsequent Elections – Senate Assures Nigerians

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Electoral Act, Sharafadeen Alli, has revealed that the Senate will make legislation to ensure that the electronic transmission of results by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is made mandatory.

Giving this assurance while appearing on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily on Tuesday, Alli argued that the current electoral act does not make it mandatory for the election umpire to transmit results electronically.

“That is one of the things that we are going to be doing going forward. Under the current law, it is not mandatory for INEC to upload, that is what the court has said, enter the law, under the current law it is not but as we are going on forward it is going to be mandatory, that is one of the things that we are going to do,” he said.

His comment comes amid dissatisfaction from Nigerians following the failure of the election umpire to electronically transmit election results at the general election between February and March.

Naija News recalls that the election umpire had, in the buildup to the election in 2022, pledged to electronically transmit election results in real-time at the 2023 election.

However, political analysts suggest that the failure of INEC to keep to its word will result in voters’ apathy in subsequent elections.