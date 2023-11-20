Rivers Governor Tasks New CP To Be Professional

The new Commissioner of Police for Rivers State, Olatunji Disu, has been told by Governor Siminalayi Fubara to use his wealth of expertise and conduct himself in a completely professional manner when combating crime and criminality in the state.

Speaking on Monday, the governor welcomed Disu, who had taken office as the state’s 45th commissioner of police, at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

Naija News reports that the governor pledged to support the police leadership in ensuring it effectively carries out its duties.

“Your experience, your knowledge, are all needed at this particular time in our dear state when insecurity is being propelled because of mismanagement of a particular situation we’ve found ourselves in this kind of quagmire. We believe that your coming, not just as a new person but somebody who already understands Rivers State, is going to be an added advantage for us. I want you to be professional.As you support the dream and aspirations of our President on his Renewed Hope Agenda, know that the state government has a listening ear,” Governor Fubara said.



“The government will not request anything abnormal. The only thing the government will request is to fight crime justly, and be fair to all,” the governor added.