‘Why I Restricted Mohbad’s Messages On Instagram’ – Oxlade

Popular Nigerian singer, Ikuforiji Olaitan Abdulrahman, also known as Oxlade, has revealed why he restricted Mohbad’s messages on Instagram.

Nigerians had condemned Oxlade after he shared a screenshot of his chat with the late rapper while paying tribute to him, however, the DM showed that it was restricted.

Oxlade, while reacting to the backlash on X, said he restricted the account so that he would be the one attending to his messages and not his management.

He said he has been receiving death threats since the speculations gained prominence.

Oxlade said, “How do you think people like me manage the DMs? We have teams. I restrict certain accounts to only me/my phone so only I can reply.

“I’m not clearing my name. I am giving you facts.

“I’ve lost a friend, and I can’t even grieve properly because elders and blogs want to use me for clickbait. Fighting against bullying, but you are bullying me. Make it make sense.

“I only restrict accounts I have a personal relationship with because my label runs my account in order not to miss important bookings and business conversations. So the restricted account is a way of pointing out to my label that the messages from these accounts are private and they come from my close friends.

“I have been getting death threats ever since the event was unveiled, but I do not take anything personally because everything happens for a reason. You can silence me with a scandal, but you can never dim my light. Imole season for a reason. Love; Gaza.”