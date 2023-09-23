Three Suspects Arrested As Amotekun Uncovers Ritualists’ Den In Ibadan

The Oyo State Command of the Western Nigeria Security Network, also known as Amotekun, has arrested three men suspected to be ritualists with the human parts of a 73-year-old man.

The suspects, who were identified as Muhideen, Abdulrasheed Olanrewaju and Ismail Muraina, were arrested around the Boluwaji area of Ibadan after burying a body in a shallow grave which the men had already butchered.

One of the suspects, Muhideen, a 27-year-old, said his landlady had discovered the dead body at one side of her compound, after which she raised an alarm.

He said one of the suspects, Olanrewaju, had paid a sum of 35,000 naira to Muraina to help him get a human head for money ritual.

Muhideen disclosed that he had to deploy a diabolic means to capture their victim, claiming that the victim was a madman who was roaming the streets.

Olanrewaju and Ismail Muraina, who also confessed to the crime, said they assisted Muhideen in slaughtering their victim.

Reacting, the daughter of the victim, Olufunke Adeosun, said Muhideen is a family member who had lured her father to his house with the claim that he wanted to pay him a sum of 150,000 for land that he had sold.

She identified her father as Adebisi Samuel and demanded justice from the government.

Speaking on the matter, the deputy commandant of the Oyo state command of Amotekun, Akinro Kazeem, said relevant security agencies will further investigate the case.