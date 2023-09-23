Shehu Sani Reacts As US Warns Citizens Against Travelling To Imo, Others

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has reacted to the travel warning issued by the United States Government to its citizens against travelling to some states in Nigeria.

Recall that the US government, in a travel advisory warning issued on Friday, urged its citizens not to visit some states classified as Level 4, which is the highest-risk category.

It further identified some specific states in Nigeria with high risks of terrorism and kidnapping, warning its citizens to stay clear of such places, adding that America has limited ability to provide emergency services due to the security situation in Nigeria.

Specifically, the US government warned its citizens to avoid the following states: Borno, Yobe, Kogi, and Adamawa (northern part), Bauchi, Gombe, and Kaduna.

Other states listed are Abia, Anambra, Bayelsa, Delta, Enugu, Imo, Kano, Katsina, Sokoto, Zamfara, and Rivers (except for Port Harcourt).

Some of the crimes in the above-listed states are said to be prevalent, such as widespread terrorist activity, inter-communal violence, and kidnapping.

The advisory said the security situation in the states is unstable and unpredictable and that security operations to counter these threats may take place without prior notice.

Reacting in a post via his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Saturday, Sani expressed surprise that the US government didn’t include any state from the South West ín the travel advisory.

He wrote: “US travel advisory warning on Nigeria. Biden didn’t include any state from the South West, but please don’t call him Olubiden yet. Maybe there is a second list coming.”