US Warns Citizens Against Travelling To Some States In Nigeria (Full List)

The United States government has warned its citizens against travelling to Nigeria, citing increased levels of crime, terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping, and cultism.

The US government, in a travel advisory/security warning issued on Friday, urged its citizens not to visit some states classified as Level 4, which is the highest-risk category.

It further identified some specific states in Nigeria with high risks of terrorism and kidnapping, warning its citizens to stay clear of such places.

The advisory stated that America has limited ability to provide emergency services due to the security situation in Nigeria.

Specifically, the US government warned its citizens to avoid the following states: Borno, Yobe, Kogi, and Adamawa (northern part), Bauchi, Gombe, and Kaduna.

Other states listed are Abia, Anambra, Bayelsa, Delta, Enugu, Imo, Kano, Katsina, Sokoto, Zamfara, and Rivers (except for Port Harcourt).

Some of the crimes said to be prevalent in the states are widespread terrorist activity, inter-communal violence, and kidnapping.

The advisory said the security situation in the states is unstable and unpredictable and that security operations to counter these threats may take place without prior notice.

The advisory read. “Violent crime – such as armed robbery, assault, carjacking, kidnapping, hostage taking, roadside banditry, and rape – is common throughout the country. Kidnappings for ransom occur frequently, often targeting dual-national citizens who have returned to Nigeria for a visit, as well as U.S. citizens with perceived wealth. Kidnapping gangs have also stopped victims on interstate roads.

“Terrorists continue plotting and carrying out attacks in Nigeria. Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting shopping centres, malls, markets, hotels, places of worship, restaurants, bars, schools, government installations, transportation hubs, and other places where crowds gather. Terrorists are known to work with local gangs to expand their reach.

“There is civil unrest and armed gangs in parts of Southern Nigeria, especially in the Niger Delta and Southeast regions; and armed criminality and gangs, including kidnapping and assaults on Nigerian security services, is also pervasive in this region. Violence can flare up between communities of farmers and herders in rural areas.”

US Evaluation Of Security In Nigeria

It claimed that terrorist organizations based in the Northeast frequently attack security personnel, churches, schools, mosques, government buildings, educational institutions, amusement parks, and commuters.

According to the advisory, “Approximately two million Nigerians have been displaced as a result of the violence in Northeast Nigeria.”