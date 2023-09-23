Panic As Three-storey building Collapses In Lagos

A three-storey building located at No. 14 Ikpoh Street in the Surulere area of Lagos State has collapsed, Naija News understands.

The South West Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye, made this known in a chat with reporters on Saturday.

Farinloye revealed that the building collapsed at about 10.00 p.m. on Friday night, adding that there was no casualty recorded in the incident.

Meanwhile, an occupant of the building, Gervase Anyanwu, said all the other occupants were able to run out of the building before it came down completely.

Anyanwu said that before the building came down, there was a large sound at one of its wings.

“Immediately we heard the sound, all the occupants of the building gathered at the mustard point, before evacuating for safety.

“No casualty was recorded,” Anyanwu said.

Anyanwu said the immediate evacuation of the occupants was “simply by the grace of God”.

Also speaking, another resident of the street said that the building had shown serious signs of distress before it came down.

As at the time of this report, excavation of the rubbles from the building was yet to commence, but all the relevant government agencies in charge of emergency had shown their presence at the site.