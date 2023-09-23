Mohbad’s Former School Principal Makes Shocking Revelation About Late Singer

Abidemi Faboye, the proprietor and principal of Abifab College, Ikorodu, Lagos, the secondary school Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, attended, has made a shocking revelation about the late singer.

According to him, Mohbad, who wrote the National Examination Council Examination (NECO) Senior Secondary Certificate Examination in 2015, made his papers in one sitting.

Naija News reports that Faboye, who described the late singer as an above-average student during his two-year period in his school, said he wanted to study accounting, so he (the principal) was surprised how he ended up with the Marlian group.

He said the moment he knew about his association with the Marlian group, he knew he could not cope because he was a gentle and calm person who acted mature for his age, so the only thing he did was pray for him.

Faboye, in an interview with The Punch, said he was a quiet boy when he was brought from a public school to join his school.

He said: “I knew him when he enrolled in my school in 2013. His elder sister, Blessing, also graduated from the school in 2013. He was brought up in a public school, and he was a quiet boy. He was tall and slim. It was years after secondary school that he added weight.

”He was 17 years old and was a bit more mature than some of his classmates. He wrote the National Examination Council senior secondary certificate exam in 2015 and made his papers in one sitting. He spent two years in the school, and there was a transformation in his life.

”He always called me, ‘daddy’. I always wanted my students to call me ‘Abifab’ or ‘Mr. Abifab’, but he found it difficult to call me that. Whenever Promise (Ilerioluwa) called me ‘daddy’, I would tell him to call me ‘Abifab’, and he would just laugh.

”He was in commercial class, and he had very good results. I would not say he was an excellent student, but he was above average. He was an easygoing person, who only played occasionally. He never made trouble.

”He wanted to study Accounting, and I told him there was no way he could do that without mathematics. So, he improved in mathematics and financial accounting.

”When I heard that he was a member of the Marlian group, I was surprised. I doubted if he could cope with such a group. Although he was mature, I felt he must have mixed with a few others who joined the record label. I prayed that God would be with him because after he left school, we did not communicate regularly.”