Mohbad: Actress Kate Henshaw Sends Strong Message To Nigerians

Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, has issued a stern warning to Nigerians bullying celebrities for not publicly mourning singer Mohbad.

The 52-year-old, via a video posted to Instagram on Friday, said that Mohbad’s death should not be used for clout chasing.

She added that not everyone is about the optics as there are people involved in the background to ensure that the deceased singer gets justice.

“Stop going around people’s pages trolling them and finding out whether they post or not. This is not about optics, even though that’s what you guys want to turn it into. You don’t know how others are involved on the back end concerning getting justice for this young man,” she said.

Kate also referenced actor Wole Ojo and dancer Don Flex who were both trolled over their respective comments and tributes on Mohbad’s death.

“I watched King Wole Ojo’s page, and the poor boy was traumatised that you people went to abuse him because he asked a question. Same thing with Don Flexx. Why do you do that? Trolling people, bullying people,” the actress queried.

She continued saying, “Amidst trying to get on with one’s life, you grapple with a lot of information flying left right & centre, some of which are sensational. You cannot tell people how to react to death, loss, etc…

“Stop being a Pharisee. In seeking TRUE #justiceformohbad, do not make it about you. Credible people are already taking steps in the right. Find out how you can support them positively while also holding the authorities accountable so they do the right thing..

“I sincerely pray they do. It is of utmost importance. Meanwhile, I strongly believe the father who hurriedly buried him should be questioned thoroughly, who does that?? The 3 boys who were with him in the car, anyone who had last contact with him.”

Wole Ojo, Naija News understands, was attacked on Thursday over a post he made on his Instagram story after Mohbad’s corpse was exhumed by the police for autopsy.

His post read: “Buried alive? That’s the height of wickedness!!!”