‘We Were There For Mohbad, Not #EndSARS’ – Tacha Reacts To Teargas Incident At Lekki Tollgate

A former housemate on Big Brother Nigeria, Anita Natacha Akide, commonly known as Tacha, has reacted to the teargas incident at the Lekki tollgate on Thursday during late Mohbad’s candlelight procession.

According to her, the crowd was there to show love to the late singer and songwriter Mohbad and not #EndSARS.

Recall that fans of the late Mohbad, who stormed Lekki Phase 1 Gate of Lagos State for the candlelight of the late singer, were fired teargas on Thursday night, Naija News gathered.

The procession kicked off from the Lekki Phase 1 gate and was due to end at the Muri Okunola Park, where a tribute concert was held in honor of the late singer.

However, some fans and well-wishers of the late singer who headed for the toll gate, dressed in white t-shirts playing and dancing to the songs of the late artiste while carrying posters and banners bearing the photos of the deceased, were later dispersed with teargas by the police.

However, in a statement released on Friday, the command spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, said minimal force was used to disperse the mourners who blocked the Lekki tollgate after attending the memorial at Muri Okunola Park.

According to him, the Police had a prior agreement with the organizers of the Mohbad procession that the Toll Gate would be a no-go area.

Hundeyin stated that no one was injured or killed when the Police chose to fire the teargas after pleas from the organizers of the memorial and the Police for those who stormed the tollgate to leave fell on deaf ears.

Reacting to the incident, Tacha hailed the police for dispersing the crowd with tear gas, saying they were there for Mohbad and not EndSARS.

Tacha, who took to X, formerly Twitter, said, “We can all agree that every country has its issues. Every police have their issues. And Nigeria is not exempted.

“Everybody came out for Mohbad’s candle night procession. What happened at the park at VI? Now tell me how did people leave the park to Lekki Toll Gate. We can all agree that the organisers said you can all go home.

“But a lot of people did not come out yesterday for protest. But if you want to protest, pick a date and get the date approved by the government, and you can go out to protest. Stop changing the narrative.”