Tension As Plateau Tribunal Delivers Judgement Plateau Governorship Election

The anticipation for the ruling of the Plateau State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal today (Friday) has led to apprehension in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 18 governorship election in the state, Nentawe Yilwatda Goshwe, had approached the tribunal, asking it to void the declaration of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flagbearer, Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang as the winner of the election.

The tension in the state has gotten intense following the various judgements from the National Assembly election petition tribunal, which had so far nullified four National Assembly seats won by the PDP

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Okoro J. Alaware, speaking ahead of the court ruling, warned those intending to cause trouble or act capable of jeopardising the peace in the state to have a rethink.

He said that the command will deal decisively with such a person within the ambit of the law.

Alaware issued the warning in a statement released by the spokesperson of the command, DSP Alfred Alabo.

The commissioner urged parents and guardians to warn their wards to avoid engaging in acts capable of breaching the peace of the land.

The commissioner met with youth leaders, road transport workers, and other relevant stakeholders in order peace after the delivery of the judgment.

The meeting was attended by youths from the different political parties in the state, religious leaders, and members of civil society organizations, among others

He added that all the stakeholders promised to talk to their supporters to avoid all unlawful acts capable of truncating the relative peace in the state.

The Commissioner of Police advised the stakeholders to see the judgement of the tribunal as an opportunity to showcase their peaceful disposition and maturity in resolving their grievances.

Alaware also encouraged them to be active in propagating peace through all media channels and not to allow themselves to be used to foment trouble by their political leaders in the aftermath of the tribunal ruling.

The CP called on the residents to be security conscious, report suspicious activities or persons, and provide useful, timely, and accurate information.