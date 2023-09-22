Popular Nollywood Actor Storms Mecca For Mohbad (Photo)

Nollywood Actor Femi Adebayo has taken to social media to share photos of himself offering prayers for the late singer Mohbad in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

The 44-year-old, who is currently on a pilgrimage to the Islamic Holy Land, via his Instagram page, shared photos of himself praying on Friday.

He captioned the post: “In these sacred moments of prayer, I lift my heart to the heavens for all of you. May Allah shower His blessings upon each of you and grant you all the strength, joy, and guidance you seek in your lives. And as I stand on this holy ground today, I also remember the soul of MohBad.

“May Allah, in His infinite mercy, grant him the justice and peace that his spirit deserves. Together, let us seek solace in our faith and the hope for a better tomorrow.”

The Jagun Jagun director had on Saturday, September 16 paid tribute to Mohbad in a post on Instagram.

“In memory of Mohbad, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, a star whose musical brilliance graced the world.

“Though your life was tragically cut short, your music remains a testament to your resilience and artistry. ‘Imole,’ meaning ‘Light’ in Yoruba, was your name, and you lived up to it by illuminating the lives of many.

“Rest in power, Imole,” he wrote.