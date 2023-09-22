Nigerians Do Not Listen – Do2dtun Reacts As Police Disperse Mourners With Teargas

Nigerian on-air personality, video jockey, and actor, Oladotun Ojuolape Kayode, popularly known as Do2dtun, has said that the victims of the Lekki tollgate tear gas incident are responsible for their predicament.

Naija News recalls that fans of the late Ilerioluwa Olademeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, had taken to the streets of Lagos to carry out a candlelight procession in memory of the rapper.

However, the police had dispersed the crowd with tear gas at the Lekki tollgate.

Some of the fans reportedly sustained various degrees of injuries

Speaking on the incident via his X account, OAP Do2dtun berated the victims for converging at the Lekki tollgate after the procession already ended at the approved venue, Muri Okunola Park at about 8 pm.

He wrote, “Honesty over honesty Nigerians do not listen. We do the most. This procession ended at Muri Okunola park over 3 hours ago. We ended and all left. Some still went to converge at the Lekki toll gate. It is not a protest. It is a candlelight procession.”

However, he also faulted the police for using tear gas on the mourners.

According to him, “It’s not a right for the police to do that but people hijack these things & turn it to something else. Muri Okunola (Park) was approved & it was a peaceful candle procession.

“It’s just common sense. The people that went home, are they stupid? Apply this thing some times. Na Lagos we dey.”