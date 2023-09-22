Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Friday 22nd September, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Friday 22nd September 2023.

The PUNCH: The Federal Government may spend about N1.68tn as subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol, from September to December this year, an analysis of data provided by oil marketers and the sector has shown. PMS dealers stated on Thursday that the pump price of petrol should be between N890 to N900/litre based on the fall of the naira against the United States dollar and the surge in the price of crude in the international market.

ThisDay: Relief came the way of President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, following the ruling of Nancy Maldonado, a Senior Judge of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, halting the release of his university records to candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar.

The Nation: Many prominent Nigerians, some of them former ministers, ex-governors, non-serving senators, top politicians, and other categories of highly-placed individuals and firms, have lost the land allocated to them in Abuja by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA). The revocation order issued through a public notice and published as advertorial in this edition of The Nation, was done as a result of failure to develop property or contravention of relevant laws.

Daily Trust: The foreign exchange crisis in the country worsened on Thursday as a dollar exchanged for over N1,000 at the parallel market, Daily Trust reports. Survey at popular black markets in Lagos indicated that a dollar exchanged for between N1,000 and N1,050 in the early hours of Thursday, before settling for N990 in the evening, indicating a difference of N252 from the Investors & Exporters FX window, where the naira closed at N738.

