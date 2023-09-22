MohBad Appears On Times Square’s Billboard In New York

Late singer and songwriter, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka MohBad, has appeared on Times Square’s billboard in New York.

Naija News gathered that clips of his feature on the Times Square billboard displayed on Broadway Times Square, New York City, have surfaced online.

Mohbad’s postmortem appearance qualifies him to join the league of top Nigerian celebrities like Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Tems and others who’ve been featured on New York Times Square’s billboard.

The Imole’s billboard message reads: “Will be remembered forever, Mohbad. Legends are never forgotten. R.I.P.”

Recall that the 27-year-old singer had his last breath on the 12 of September 2023 and was buried in Ikorodu, Lagos State, the next day.

The death of the popular singer had stirred reaction across the board, with Nigerians accusing his former boss, Naira Marley and music promoter, Sam Larry, of being responsible for his death.

This prompted Nigerians to call for justice, while others have taken to the streets in Lagos, Ogun and other parts of the country, urging the police to fish out his killers.

The acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, after Mohbad’s death, ordered a forensic investigation to unravel the cause of the demise.

Following the IGP’s directive, the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Idowu Owohunwa, formed a ten-man team, including a pathologist, to exhume and investigate Mohbad’s death.